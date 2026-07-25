Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in BlackRock $BLK

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,301 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,029.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.05. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The firm's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BlackRock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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