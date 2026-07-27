Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in ATI by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 283.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $197.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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