Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 345.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H .

Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Travel articles about Hyatt’s new award charts say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Article Title

Travel articles about Hyatt’s say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted eight hotels that became cheaper under Hyatt’s new award chart , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Article Title

Another report highlighted , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Neutral Sentiment: Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook.

Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut some near-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q1 2027, suggesting analysts still see execution risk in the next few quarters.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -497.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is -171.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 545 shares in the company, valued at $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,916 shares of company stock worth $37,413,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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