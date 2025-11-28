Free Trial
EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in EOG by 2.5%, selling 15,097 shares and leaving it with 587,484 shares worth about $70.27 million (0.11% of the company) at quarter-end.
  • EOG beat quarterly estimates, reporting $2.71 EPS versus $2.42 expected and $5.85B revenue versus $5.48B, with a 25.25% net margin and a 20.51% return on equity.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 (annualized $4.08, ~3.8% yield; ex-dividend Jan 16), while analysts hold an average "Hold" rating with a $140.33 consensus target and the stock trading near $106.27.
  MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,484 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $70,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

