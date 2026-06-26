EPR Properties $EPR Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of EPR Properties worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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