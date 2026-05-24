Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 107,582 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Equifax were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

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Equifax Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.47 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total transaction of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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