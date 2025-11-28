Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $68,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $750.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $799.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.71. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Profile

Equinix Nasdaq: EQIX is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

