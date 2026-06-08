Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,868 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $472.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.94 and a 200-day moving average of $530.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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