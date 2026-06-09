Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.5%

CSGP stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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