Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,372 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.67 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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