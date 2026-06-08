Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 210,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Pinterest worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,362 shares of company stock worth $1,583,253. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Key Stories Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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