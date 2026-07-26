Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's 4th Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs comprises approximately 3.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Establishment Labs worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

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Establishment Labs Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ESTA opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The firm had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTA. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares in the company, valued at $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,369,722. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

See Also

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