Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $900.20 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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