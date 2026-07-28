Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $334.77 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $89.18 and a one year high of $487.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.69 and a 200-day moving average of $334.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here