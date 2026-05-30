Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $568,775,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,149.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $955.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,009.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title

CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for and adding to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title

Reuters also reported that outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title

Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for and progress in , which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title

Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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