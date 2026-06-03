Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $1.79 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $1,254,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 152,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,273,883.86. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 65,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Docusign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Docusign from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Trending Headlines about Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Docusign announced its app is now available in ChatGPT and Codex, extending its Intelligent Agreement Management platform into OpenAI products and potentially boosting adoption by making it easier for customers to create, analyze, and manage agreements with natural-language prompts. Docusign Brings Trusted Agreement Intelligence and Workflows into ChatGPT and Codex

Docusign announced its app is now available in ChatGPT and Codex, extending its Intelligent Agreement Management platform into OpenAI products and potentially boosting adoption by making it easier for customers to create, analyze, and manage agreements with natural-language prompts. Positive Sentiment: The company also named Graham Sheldon as Chief Product Officer, a move aimed at accelerating its AI-focused product strategy and strengthening execution around its Intelligent Agreement Management vision. Docusign Appoints Graham Sheldon as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Intelligent Agreement Management Vision

The company also named Graham Sheldon as Chief Product Officer, a move aimed at accelerating its AI-focused product strategy and strengthening execution around its Intelligent Agreement Management vision. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors disclosed stock sales, including Anna Marrs, James A. Beer, and Teresa Briggs. The transactions were relatively small and were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which usually makes them less concerning for investors. SEC filing: Anna Marrs Form 4

Several directors disclosed stock sales, including Anna Marrs, James A. Beer, and Teresa Briggs. The transactions were relatively small and were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which usually makes them less concerning for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is also focused on Docusign’s June 4 earnings report, with recent commentary suggesting the market wants proof that its AI-driven product strategy is translating into stronger execution. Dear Docusign Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 4

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $828.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Docusign's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report).

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