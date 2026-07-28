Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,599 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 9.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 76.4% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 718,905 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $90,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,929 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75. The company has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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