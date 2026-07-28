Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 2.1%

ZTS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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