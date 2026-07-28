Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Purchases 1,450 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78.9% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,447,173 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,054,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 433,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 718,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,491,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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