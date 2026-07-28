Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $102.11 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,170 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $102,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,051,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,705,193,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,330,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,126,387,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,563,524,000 after buying an additional 149,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,061.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,029.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.14. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,304.29.

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BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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