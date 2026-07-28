Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150,896 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 31,048.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,382 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $73,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $711,460,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,382.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,247,182 shares of the company's stock worth $724,251,000 after buying an additional 1,163,045 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,450,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,251,000 after purchasing an additional 647,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,278,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,616,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,614,000 after purchasing an additional 444,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $680 price target, well above Spotify’s recent trading level. The firm’s FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts of $16.64 and $21.61, respectively, remain above the current-year consensus estimate of $14.51, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth. KeyCorp Spotify analyst estimates

KeyCorp maintained an rating and a $680 price target, well above Spotify’s recent trading level. The firm’s FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts of $16.64 and $21.61, respectively, remain above the current-year consensus estimate of $14.51, suggesting expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: An investment analysis described Spotify as a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity, citing robust monthly active-user and premium-subscriber growth, geographic diversification, and improving monetization. The thesis argues that the stock’s decline from its all-time high was not justified by underlying business fundamentals. Spotify buy-the-dip analysis

An investment analysis described Spotify as a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity, citing robust monthly active-user and premium-subscriber growth, geographic diversification, and improving monetization. The thesis argues that the stock’s decline from its all-time high was not justified by underlying business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market coverage highlighted Spotify’s stronger trading performance versus the market, but provided limited information on a new company-specific catalyst. The stock’s move appears to reflect favorable sentiment rather than a material earnings or product announcement. Spotify rises higher than market

Recent market coverage highlighted Spotify’s stronger trading performance versus the market, but provided limited information on a new company-specific catalyst. The stock’s move appears to reflect favorable sentiment rather than a material earnings or product announcement. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts across multiple periods: Q2 2026 to $3.78 from $3.82, Q3 to $4.03 from $4.24, Q4 to $4.92 from $5.06, FY2026 to $16.64 from $17.11, and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78. These cuts indicate somewhat lower near- and long-term earnings expectations, despite the firm retaining its bullish rating and price target. KeyCorp lowers Spotify earnings estimates

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $630.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $495.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.63 and a 200-day moving average of $487.08. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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