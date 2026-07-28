Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,209 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $193,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE MS opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $136.17 and a 1-year high of $232.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $338.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.
More Morgan Stanley News
Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Infrastructure expansion: Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire Epic Energy, potentially expanding the firm’s exposure to infrastructure investing and strengthening its alternative-asset platform. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to acquire Epic Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Strong positioning in AI and markets: Morgan Stanley strategists said companies adopting artificial intelligence could benefit from stronger profit margins, while the firm continues to favor high-quality megacap stocks. This reinforces Morgan Stanley’s role as a prominent adviser and source of market strategy during the AI-driven investment cycle. Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says AI Adoption Key to Profit Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst visibility: Morgan Stanley remains bullish on Seagate and Western Digital, companies benefiting from AI-related storage demand. Continued high-profile research calls may support the firm’s equity-research franchise and trading activity. Seagate, Western Digital Slide Again. Morgan Stanley Still Pounding the Table
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum and ETF fee advantage: Morgan Stanley was described as a top long-term momentum stock by Zacks, and its Bitcoin ETF reportedly charges a lower sponsor fee than BlackRock’s comparable product. These developments could help sentiment toward its wealth-management and asset-management businesses. Why Morgan Stanley Is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Talent departure: OpenAI hired former Morgan Stanley managing director Alisha Lehr for a private-equity-focused role. The move highlights demand for Morgan Stanley talent but represents a modest loss of experienced personnel. OpenAI’s Private Equity Ambitions Grow With Morgan Stanley Executive Hire
- Neutral Sentiment: Market concentration risk: Morgan Stanley warned that investors heavily concentrated in a small group of mega-cap technology stocks may face a shift in market leadership. The outlook could influence client positioning and trading volumes, but does not directly change Morgan Stanley’s fundamentals. Morgan Stanley Sees Shift Coming for Big Tech Investors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
(Free Report
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Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.
The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.
See Also
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