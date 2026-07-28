Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,209 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $193,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE MS opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $136.17 and a 1-year high of $232.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $338.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report).

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