Everest Financial Group LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Everest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,656,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 761,700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 199.1% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials is still viewed favorably versus a peer in advanced packaging, with commentary highlighting its AI-related packaging exposure, broad chipmaking portfolio, and high-margin services as reasons it may be a safer long-term bet. AMAT vs. Q: Which Advanced Packaging Stock is a Safer Bet Right Now?

Applied Materials is still viewed favorably versus a peer in advanced packaging, with commentary highlighting its AI-related packaging exposure, broad chipmaking portfolio, and high-margin services as reasons it may be a safer long-term bet. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AI-led semiconductor demand, with Applied Materials repeatedly cited as one of the stocks benefiting from ongoing chip investment and stronger equipment spending. Buy These 5 Semiconductor Stocks Charged Up by AI Enthusiasm

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to AI-led semiconductor demand, with Applied Materials repeatedly cited as one of the stocks benefiting from ongoing chip investment and stronger equipment spending. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on August 13, and recent previews suggest analysts expect another double-digit earnings increase, which can support sentiment ahead of the print. What to Expect From Applied Materials' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Applied Materials announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on August 13, and recent previews suggest analysts expect another double-digit earnings increase, which can support sentiment ahead of the print. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s short-interest update appears to be data-noisy, showing zero shares outstanding and no meaningful days-to-cover signal, so it is unlikely to be a real trading driver.

The company’s short-interest update appears to be data-noisy, showing zero shares outstanding and no meaningful days-to-cover signal, so it is unlikely to be a real trading driver. Neutral Sentiment: Applied Materials remains part of a broader semiconductor sector that is experiencing profit-taking and valuation-driven consolidation after a powerful AI rally, which is weighing on sentiment across the group. Semiconductor Crossroads: Healthy Consolidation or Deeper Repricing?

Applied Materials remains part of a broader semiconductor sector that is experiencing profit-taking and valuation-driven consolidation after a powerful AI rally, which is weighing on sentiment across the group. Negative Sentiment: The pullback in semiconductor names suggests investors are locking in gains and reassessing high expectations, which is pressuring AMAT along with the rest of the sector despite solid fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $536.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $530.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $502.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $593.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

See Also

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