Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 55,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $330.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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