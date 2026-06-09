Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $87.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,511 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA's holdings in Walmart were worth $87,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the retailer's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,171,875 shares of the retailer's stock worth $353,381,000 after purchasing an additional 160,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnitrust Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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