Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 6,307 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,497 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $132,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

DIS opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here