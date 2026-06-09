Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 8,146 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,522 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA's holdings in Chevron were worth $83,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.68 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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