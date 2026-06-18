Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,077,800 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $255,848,000. Sandisk makes up approximately 5.0% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Sandisk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Sandisk Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200-day moving average of $791.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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