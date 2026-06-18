Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. Takes $71.97 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $71,973,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6%

TSM opened at $432.73 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $402.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $206.20 and a 52 week high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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