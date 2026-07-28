Eversept Partners LP Buys 8,377 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,197.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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