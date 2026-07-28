Eversept Partners LP Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $651.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $519.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,669 shares of company stock worth $2,822,405 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $356.83 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $405.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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