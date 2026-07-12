Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,235 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 32,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $46,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 1,452,346 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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