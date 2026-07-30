EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,290 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $7,172,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $82,413,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news.

Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Nvidia, AMD, Micron Lead Chip Stocks Selloff

The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s approximately $37 million stock sale and a smaller chief accounting officer sale have added to investor caution, although both executives retained substantial holdings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total transaction of $28,995,876.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $739.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $834.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $973.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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