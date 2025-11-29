Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Shares Acquired by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,776 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Evertec worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Evertec during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $28.90 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Evertec's payout ratio is 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

