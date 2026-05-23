Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 6,896 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $751.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $818.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.21.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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