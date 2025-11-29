Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up about 2.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,593.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $438.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.41 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

