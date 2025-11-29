Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Buys 26,769 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for 2.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,592 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $293,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,152,448. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,500,262.93. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,626. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.5%

CWAN stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Clearwater Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Clearwater Analytics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here