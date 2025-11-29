Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $637,806,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $255,833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at $66,813,456.96. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $540.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $658.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

