Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR - Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up 5.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company's stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of CyberArk Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $455.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $465.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.24 and a 200 day moving average of $437.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business's revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CyberArk Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CyberArk Software wasn't on the list.

While CyberArk Software currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here