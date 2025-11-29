Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 3.4% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $256.60.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $212.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $223.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

