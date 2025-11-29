Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Rubrik comprises about 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $886,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,356,678. Insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $69.50 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180--0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500--0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

