Evolve Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 28,089 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,089 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $188.04.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 0.5%

QCOM stock opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.94.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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