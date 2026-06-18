Evolve Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,676 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9%

CSCO opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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