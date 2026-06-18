Evolve Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,873,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,009.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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