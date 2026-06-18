Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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