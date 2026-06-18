Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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