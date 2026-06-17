ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 373,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $31,760,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.68.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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