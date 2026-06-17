ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 221,774 Shares of onsemi $ON

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,774 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of onsemi worth $36,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 636.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 312.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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