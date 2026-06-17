ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 598,174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $57,036,000 after buying an additional 387,761 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 116,698 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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