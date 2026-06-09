Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stake Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,607 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after buying an additional 646,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after buying an additional 5,291,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after buying an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after buying an additional 619,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after buying an additional 2,414,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.33. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,888,733.28. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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